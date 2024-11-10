Published 16:28 IST, November 10th 2024
CRPF Constable Facing Massive Debt Abducts Minor For Rs 5 Lakh Ransom, Later Kills Him In Surat
Reeling under huge debt, a CRPF constable kidnapped an eight-year-old boy and demanded ransom from his family. The boy was later killed in Surat.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CRPF constable facing debt, abducts minor for ransom, later kills him | Image: Representative image
