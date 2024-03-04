Advertisement

New Delhi: Security has been tightened in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to address an administrative review meeting as cops have recovered 4 crude bombs, 20 km away from the Bhupatinagar area.

The crude bombs were found in an abandoned hut within a field. According to state police sources, the bombs were recovered during a routine sanitation operation preceding a district visit by the chief minister.

In addition to the crude bombs, law enforcement officials also uncovered raw materials necessary for bomb assembly at the site. Initial inquiries suggest that the abandoned hut served as a makeshift workshop for assembling these dangerous devices. A concerted effort is now underway to apprehend those responsible for this illicit activity, as authorities intensify their search for the individuals involved.

