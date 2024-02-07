Advertisement

Vadodara: A pal of gloom descended in Vadodara in Gujarat after 16 lives perished after a boat capsized in Harni Lake on Thursday evening. The deceased include 14 students and two teachers.

Among those grieving, who are yet to come to terms with the children’s death, is a family who lost two children. The Ajwa-road based family has lost two children- a son and a daughter. According to sources, the boy was a class 2 student where the girl was a class 3 student. Joint CP, Vadodara, said the kids hailed from the same family and their fathers were cousins.

The girl was born to her parents after 17 years of their marriage. The couple had reportedly offered prayers at various shrines.

According to sources, the brother-sister duo were taken to a hospital after being rescued from the lake but they couldn’t be saved.

Sources revealed that during the tragic incident, the father of the girl was out of the country. The last rites of the children would be performed on Saturday. An excursion to Harni Lake turned tragic when two dozen students and four teachers were taking a boat ride in the lake. All the children killed in the mishap were students of New Sunrise school. So far, 18 people have been booked in connection with the incident.