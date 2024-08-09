sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ‘Cruelty To Both Wife, Husband…’: Uttarakhand High Court's Observation While Granting Divorce

Published 02:20 IST, August 9th 2024

‘Cruelty To Both Wife, Husband…’: Uttarakhand High Court's Observation While Granting Divorce

Uttarakhand High Court granted divorce to a couple, observing that it would amount to cruelty to wife & husband if divorce is not granted in a dead marriage.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Abbott’s $495mn Verdict
Uttarakhand high court grants divorce to a couple after 25 days of their marriage | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

02:20 IST, August 9th 2024