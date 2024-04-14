×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 10th, 2022 at 21:26 IST

Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 194.90 crore: Govt

Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 194.90 crore: Govt

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 194.90 crore on Friday, the Union Health Ministry said.  Over 13 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, it said.  The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

A total of 91,109 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Friday, taking the total precaution doses given in this age-group to 31,47,537 so far, according to the Health Ministry data.  So far over 3.50 crore children in the age group of 12-14 years and more than 5.98 crore adolescents in the age group 15-18 years have been administered the first dose.

Advertisement

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.  Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years began on April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand the ambit of the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years to be inoculated against Covid from May 1 last year.

Advertisement

Inoculation of adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years commenced on January 3.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

Advertisement

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years. PTI PLB TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published June 10th, 2022 at 21:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

13 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

17 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

23 minutes ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

28 minutes ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

29 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

30 minutes ago
'Whoever Harms Us...': Prepared for Scenarios Beyond Gaza, says Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Iran Threat

Fact Check

an hour ago
At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

5 hours ago
Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

5 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

5 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

5 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

6 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

6 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

6 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

6 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

7 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

7 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News10 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News12 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 14 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo