×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 13th, 2022 at 22:26 IST

Cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in country crosses 191 crore

Cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in country crosses 191 crore

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 191 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.  More than 13 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, it said.

A total of 40,668 precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to those aged 18-59 years till 7 pm on Friday, taking the total number of such jabs given in this age-group to 13,09,502 so far, according to the Health Ministry data.  India on April 10 began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

Advertisement

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose are eligible for the precaution dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

Advertisement

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions.  India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

Advertisement

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.   The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause making all people aged above 60   eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine. PTI PLB TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published May 13th, 2022 at 22:26 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Who is nayab saini

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a minute ago
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu

Rajamouli On SSMB29

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

6 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC to Hear Pleas

7 minutes ago
Holi weekend trips

Long Weekend Trips

8 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia

11 minutes ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

Taliban Retaliates

13 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: SC Agrees to Hear Pleas Seeking Stay on CAA Implementation on March 19

SC to Hear CAA Pleas

23 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei slips

24 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh to Take Oath

25 minutes ago
Delhi pollution

Pollution

33 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

44 minutes ago
Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad's Daughter

Rohini Acharya

an hour ago
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS on China

an hour ago
Jobs

DSSSB Recruitment 2024

an hour ago
Crime

Man Stabs Kin

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 10 Dead, Several Injured as 5-Storey Building Collapsed in Kolkata

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Don't Shout at Me: CJI Rebukes Lawyers During Electoral Bonds Hearing

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Assam to Register CAA Applications of 3-5 Lakh Excluded From NRC: Sarma

    India News14 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: IPS Officer Vivek Sahay Appointed West Bengal DGP

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Azam Khan Sentenced to 7-Year Jail Term in Dungarpur case

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo