Updated March 24th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

Customs Officials Bust Another Gold Smuggling Racket at Delhi Airport, Seize Gold Worth Rs 1.47 Cr

The Delhi Airport Customs officials seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1.47 crore from two Indian nationals after they arrived from Bangkok.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.47 crore seized at Delhi Airport
Smuggled gold worth Rs 1.47 crore seized at Delhi Airport | Image:X/ @AirportGenCus
New Delhi: In another crackdown against the smuggling of gold at the Delhi Airport, the Delhi Airport Customs officials seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1.47 crore from two Indian nationals after they arrived from Bangkok. The incident took place at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the Customs team nabbed the two accused based on intelligence input.

According to the Customs official, an intelligence input was received by the Customs teams stationed at the Delhi Airport about smuggling of gold. Based on the input, the Customs officials intercepted the two Indian nationals after they arrived from Bangkok.

During the search of their luggage, the Customs officials recovered 4 painted ring shaped objects, which were later found to be gold. The recovered gold weighing 2524 grams was worth Rs 1.47 crore.

Later, the Customs official seized the recovered gold and arrested the two passengers at the Delhi Airport under Customs Act.

Further investigation is underway. 
 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

