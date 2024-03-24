Advertisement

New Delhi: In another crackdown against the smuggling of gold at the Delhi Airport, the Delhi Airport Customs officials seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1.47 crore from two Indian nationals after they arrived from Bangkok. The incident took place at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, where the Customs team nabbed the two accused based on intelligence input.

According to the Customs official, an intelligence input was received by the Customs teams stationed at the Delhi Airport about smuggling of gold. Based on the input, the Customs officials intercepted the two Indian nationals after they arrived from Bangkok.

During the search of their luggage, the Customs officials recovered 4 painted ring shaped objects, which were later found to be gold. The recovered gold weighing 2524 grams was worth Rs 1.47 crore.

Later, the Customs official seized the recovered gold and arrested the two passengers at the Delhi Airport under Customs Act.

On the basis of profiling, Customs@IGI Airport have seized 2524 grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.47crore from two Indian national who arrived from Bangkok. The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/qbwXjCIG9L — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) March 24, 2024

Further investigation is underway.

