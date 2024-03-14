×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

Cute Expressions Of Teens In A Dancing Video On Bus While Playing 'Kaanta Laga' Song Going Viral

Viral Video: A group gave a vibrant performance, dancing on the night coach bus' upper deck, and the video went viral online very fast.

Reported by: Pritam Saha
Teens' Adorable Expressions In A Dancing Video On Bus While Playing 'Kaanta Laga' Song Goes Viral
Teens' Adorable Expressions In A Dancing Video On Bus While Playing 'Kaanta Laga' Song Goes Viral | Image:Instagram
Viral: Traveling to distant locations now days is simpler than it was in the past, whether by bus, train, or metro. People frequently sing and dance while traveling, and occasionally they fight over seats or other problems. Instagram users recently shared a video of some girls and boys on a night coach bus that went viral

AiSh, the producer of the video, covered the song "Kaanta Laga." The song's lyrics are, "Raat beran hui, o re saathiya, Shall we begin? Aa le kar diya." A group gave a vibrant performance, dancing on the night coach bus' upper deck, and the video went viral online very fast. Millions of people saw the video, and it received a ton of likes and comments.

People made kind remarks and laughed after watching the video. One user jokingly said, "Ye Kun si train h plz batao jaha ye sb hota...mai jati hoon ac second ya third cls mai..wha ya to koi gali de rha hota ya muh banaya padha hota ya khana kha rha hota ya to tej tej batein kr rha hota." Another user praised the group, saying, "Ek like to banta hai cute girls k liye." Another user commented, ‘I've never experienced this kind of enjoyment with my friends,’ while another person sadly remarked, 'Pta nhi aisi mast train ya bus mujhe kyu nhi milti."

Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

Viral

