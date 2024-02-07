Advertisement

Viral: Industrialist Anand Mahindra never stops surprising his fans on social media. With 11 million Twitter followers, the Chairman of Mahindra Group frequently interacts with them through trending, inspirational, and humorous videos. This time, he posted a cute video that will surely make your day—two little girls reporting on the snowfall in Kashmir.

Adorable Video Of Kashmiri Girls

Mahindra shared a video on Sunday that showed two little girls excitedly "reporting" on the snowfall in the Kashmir valley. The girls were seen in the adorable video expressing how happy they were with the gorgeous snowfall in Kashmir. The girls talk about how excited they are for the snow to fall and call their ultra-clean surroundings "jannat" (heaven).

Twin Sister Having Fun In The Snow

Two young Kashmiri girls are heard reading poems in the video against a snowy background. As the girls play in the snow, their voices portray the chilly environment using "shayaris." "Toh hum yahan par bahut zyada enjoy kar hein, masti kar rahe hein," with naive expressions. The two twin sisters can be seen having fun in the snow and over-enthusiastic about Kashmir's amazing snowfall. The girls claim to have prayed for the snowfall and are overjoyed about it.

Sleds on Snow



Or



Shayari on Snow.



My vote goes to the second…#Sunday



pic.twitter.com/qajdrVYyr7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2024

Mahindra uploaded the video to X, a platform that was originally Twitter. "Sleds on Snow Or Shayari on Snow," was the caption that appeared. "My vote goes to the second." Currently, the video has received over 404k views and tons of likes. With heart and love emojis in the comments section, online users complimented the beautiful video. The girls received praise for their charming and innocent smiles, and the video was described as "very sweet."