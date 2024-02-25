Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Cute Video Of The Craziest Bengali Bride Ever Dancing To Taylor Swift's Hit Song Love Story | WATCH

Viral Video: In the video, loved ones can be seen singing along to the well-known songs and dancing to the hit song as the newlyweds sing joyfully.

Pritam Saha
Craziest Bengali Bride Ever
Craziest Bengali Bride Ever | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Viral: Indian weddings are more than just a ceremony, in contrast to other cultures. In India, individuals follow local traditions and customs. Indian marriage traditions go beyond a one-day ceremony that starts with a toast and ends with a thank-you note. Mehandi, Sangeet, and a few additional customs that spark interest and create a sense of tremendous anticipation in the wedding guests are the main focus of the list. One Bengali wedding, with a charming twist, has won hearts amidst this rainbow of customs. The bride and husband in a recent 'Biye Baari' made the decision to add some modern touches to their big day. They serenaded their guests with Taylor Swift's well-known hit song, "Love Story," in a touching gesture.

A video of the event that @atri.thestoryteller and @i.payeldas.official posted to Instagram soon gained popularity due to its unlimited happiness. In the video, loved ones can be seen singing along to the well-known songs and dancing to the hit song as the newlyweds sing joyfully. The video's description says, “To the cutest and craziest bride ever! May the adventure ahead be filled with love, laughter and sass..!!! To @i.payeldas.official and to the man who has to deal with such taarkata madness…!! 🥂♥️.”

The most beautiful aspect of Indian weddings is the emotional flow of connections, which takes the place of traditions and formalities. Whether it's a North Indian or South Indian wedding, there will always be food, laughter, countless pictures and unlimited madness. Those moments are more than simply moments; they are a testament to love and the preservation of ancestors' customs and ceremonies.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 10:47 IST

Viral

