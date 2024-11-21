sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Cyclone Alert in Bay of Bengal: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Brace For Heavy Rains

Published 22:57 IST, November 21st 2024

Cyclone Alert in Bay of Bengal: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Brace For Heavy Rains

The IMD anticipated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh as a result of the evolving weather conditions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
cyclone alert in bay of bengal: tamil nadu, andhra pradesh brace for heavy rains
cyclone alert in bay of bengal: tamil nadu, andhra pradesh brace for heavy rains | Image: Republic Digital
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:57 IST, November 21st 2024