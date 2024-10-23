Published 01:02 IST, October 24th 2024
Cyclone Dana LIVE: When And Where It Will Make Landfall, Areas To Avoid | All You Need To Know
Cyclone Dana is a severe category cyclonic storm which could hit with wind speed upto 120 kmph -- 75 mph. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on the storm.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kolkata: A tram, seen during rains in the wake of the cyclonic storm 'Dana', which is expected to make landfall in Odisha and Bengal. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:18 IST, October 23rd 2024