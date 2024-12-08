Cyclone Fengal: Central team visits Puducherry to assess damage

Puducherry: An inter-ministerial central team visited Puducherry on Sunday to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal.

A 7-member team, led by Rajesh Gupta, Joint Secretary of Disaster Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs, visited several areas including Bagur, Irulan Market, T.N. Palayam, Thengaithittu Port, Nettappakkam, and Malattaru.

Govt Declared Puducherry, Yanam, And Karaikal As “Natural Calamity-Affected Areas”

The Puducherry government has declared the regions of Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal as "natural calamity-affected areas" due to the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal.

The order was issued by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan on December 5.

According to the notification from the Union Territory's Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, the declaration will last until June 2025.

"The Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal regions of the Union Territory of Puducherry are hereby declared as natural calamity-affected areas for the Fasli Year 1434, commencing on July 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2025, on account of the devastating damages caused by the cyclonic storm 'FENGAL' during November and December 2024," the order stated.

Govt Announces Rs 5,000 Relief for Ration Cardholders

Earlier, on December 2, the Union Territory's government announced relief assistance of Rs5,000 for all ration cardholders affected by Cyclone Fengal.

"Due to Cyclone Fengal, Puducherry received 48% more rainfall than expected. The Puducherry government has decided to provide relief assistance of Rs5,000 to all ration cardholders affected by the cyclone," Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy told reporters.

"Additionally, heavy rainfall has damaged 10,000 hectares of crops in Puducherry. Therefore, we have decided to provide Rs30,000 per hectare to the affected farmers. Cyclone Fengal has left a trail of destruction in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The recent floods have also damaged 50 boats, and the government has announced a relief package of Rs10,000 for their repair," he added.

Cyclone Fengal Made Landfall Near Puducherry On November 30