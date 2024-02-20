English
Updated September 26th, 2021 at 18:52 IST

Cyclone Gulab's landfall process begins: IMD

The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started on Sunday evening and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in Bhubaneswar.

Press Trust Of India
The system hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

“As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement.

During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all support from the Centre to face the challenges posed by the cyclone. 

Published September 26th, 2021 at 18:52 IST


