Cyclone Likely To Hit Tamil Nadu Today, Rescue Teams Deployed Amid Heavy Rain | LIVE

Chennai: At least 7 NDRF teams of the 4th Battalion are deplyed across Tamil Nadu after weather warnings were issued by the India Meteorological Department(IMD), as a cyclonic storm is likely to hit the southern part of the country.

The IMD said the depression over Bay of Bengal has transformed into a deep depression and is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm.

Rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, and the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall for three more days in the state.

Following are the latest updates on the Cyclonic Storm that is Likely to Hit Tamil Nadu: