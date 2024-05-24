Cyclone Remal: Landfall Timings, Rainfall Alerts, and IMD Advisory —All You Need to Know

Advertisement

New Delhi: A cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh's Khepupara around midnight on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marks the first cyclone of the pre-monsoon season in the Bay of Bengal, and it has been named Remal following the naming convention for cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

The cyclone is projected to reach wind speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour on Sunday. The Meteorological office has cautioned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on May 26-27, with similar conditions expected in parts of northeast India on May 27-28.

When Will Cyclone Remal make landfall?

The depression currently situated over the central Bay of Bengal, approximately 660 km south-southeast of Sagar Island, is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of May 25, as per the IMD. Forecasting further, the IMD predicts that the severe cyclonic storm is highly likely to traverse the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, making landfall between Sagar Island and Khepupara around midnight on May 26.

Cyclone Remal: Areas Expected to be hit

According to the IMD, the cyclone is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, including South and North 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly, on both May 26 and May 27. It will likely impact north Odisha on the same dates.

Parts of northeast India may experience extremely heavy precipitation on May 27-28. Besides, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, and Nadia districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall on May 26 and 27, as per IMD forecasts.

Districts on Alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, forecasting wind speeds of 100 to 110 km per hour on May 26 and 90 to 100 km per hour on May 27, along with extremely heavy rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, and Purba Medinipur districts, indicating wind speeds of 80 to 90 km per hour on May 26 and 70 to 80 km per hour on May 27, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain.

In Odisha, a yellow alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) in isolated places in Balasore on May 26. The districts likely to experience rainfall in Odisha are Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara on May 26, and Balasore, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj on May 27, according to weather scientist Umashankar Dash.

IMD Advisory

As Cyclone Remal approaches, fishermen are advised to avoid venturing out to sea, and those already at sea are urged to seek safe harbor. The IMD has cautioned about the possibility of localized flooding and damage to vulnerable infrastructure, including power and communication lines, kutcha roads, crops, and orchards, particularly in South and North 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. Residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors and evacuate from vulnerable structures to ensure their safety.

NDRF, Rescue Teams on Standby

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams, with an additional 5 teams on standby. Concurrently, rescue and relief teams from the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, along with their respective ships and aircraft, are prepared for immediate action. The Director General of Shipping is issuing regular alerts and advisories to the ports of Kolkata and Paradip. Emergency response teams from the Ministry of Power are mobilized for swift power restoration. District Control Rooms are activated, ensuring adequate shelters, power supply, medicine, and emergency services are readily available.

To coordinate efforts, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) convened under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba. Emphasizing proactive measures, the Cabinet Secretary stressed the importance of recalling fishermen at sea and evacuating residents from vulnerable areas in a timely manner. Additionally, he directed the government of West Bengal to review the placement of large hoardings in cyclone-prone regions to mitigate potential hazards.

Cyclone Remal: Will Elections be Impacted?

In a statement released on Friday, the election commission stated that the IMD has forecasted "no adverse impact" of the cyclone on the constituencies scheduled for polling. However, no specific details were provided. Phase 6 of the elections includes certain Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Odisha, as well as parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal, set to go to polls on May 25.

