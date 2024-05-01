Advertisement

Daily COVID-19 cases fell below the 500 mark in Tamil Nadu on Sunday with 489 people testing positive for the virus, pushing the overall tally to 35.84 lakh.

On Saturday, the state saw 509 new infections.

The toll remained unchanged at 38,047 with nil fatalities, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for the highest number of fresh cases at 101, Chengalpet 44 while remaining infections were spread across other districts.

As many as 540 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,40,640 leaving 5,415 active infections.

Sixteen districts reported new cases below 10 while Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Thirupathur recorded zero cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 2,352 active infections and overall 7,90,707 coronavirus cases.

A total of 13,922 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.94 crore, the bulletin said.