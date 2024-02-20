Advertisement

After hovering above 1,700, the daily count of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu dropped to 1,694 on Sunday.

As many as 14 people succumbed to the virus, mounting the toll to 35,490, a medical bulletin said on Sunday. The total caseload rose to 26.57 lakh with the addition of 1,694 new cases.

The number of daily cases reported in the state was above 1,700 over the last few days.

Recoveries were marginally lower than the fresh cases, with 1,658 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,04,491 leaving 17,285 active infections.

A total of 1,55,245 samples were tested, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.63 crore till date.

As many as four districts accounted for majority of new infections with Coimbatore adding 196 cases, Chennai 190 , Erode and Chengalpet recording 118 cases each, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Four districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 29 districts.

All the 14 deceased were ailing with comorbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, after inspecting the third edition of Mega Vaccination Camp on Sunday, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department, J Radhakrishnan said the department has identified emergence of Covid-19 viruses through 'social gathering' in districts like Cuddalore and Salem.

"Even today, I saw people not adhering to Covid-19 norms in public.. The department has been doing cluster analysis and it was found that the virus was spreading through clusters like social gathering in districts like Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Salem...", he told reporters.

Appealing to the public to strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols, he said, "we have managed to bring down the daily cases to around 1,700 with great difficulty. Even if one individual is affected, we have to monitor his contacts both primary and secondary.. The virus can easily balloon. Public should continue to be careful (by following the Covid-19 protocols)".

Districts like Coimbatore, Madurai, Tirunelveli also reported of clusters of Covid-19 he, said, adding the government was holding the third Mega Vaccination Camp 'in full swing' to contain the virus spread.

Noting that there were 6.06 crore people above the age of 18 to 44 years, he said the plan was to fully vaccinate these people with single dose at least by the end of October or mid-November.