Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2023 at 19:01 IST

Dalai Lama expresses grief at loss of life caused by earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday said he was saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria leading to extensive loss of life.

Press Trust Of India
Dalai Lama
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday said he was saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria leading to extensive loss of life.

"I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote to the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

"At the same time, it is heartening to know that in addition to the UN coordinated health teams, NGOs and many countries from around the world are sending support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones." "As a token of my solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.

The earthquake, which struck on Monday, killed nearly 5,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkiye's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks.

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2023 at 19:01 IST

EarthquakeIPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

2 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

6 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

6 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

20 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

21 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

21 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

21 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

21 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

21 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

21 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ambanis Kickstart Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Festivities With Anna Seva

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Asha Bhosle To Celebrate The Milestone Of Turning 90 With A Concert

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. WPL 2024: UP Warriorz register first win of the season against Mumbai

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. Vodafone’s Italy exit puts speed before valuation

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. NCLT asks Byju's to consider extension of rights issue closure date

    Business News30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo