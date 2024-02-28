Advertisement

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday said he was saddened by reports of the devastating earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria leading to extensive loss of life.

"I offer my condolences to those families who have lost loved ones and pray for all those affected by this tragedy," he wrote to the Executive Director of the World Food Programme.

"At the same time, it is heartening to know that in addition to the UN coordinated health teams, NGOs and many countries from around the world are sending support to help the rescue and relief efforts in the quake zones." "As a token of my solidarity with the people of Turkey and Syria affected by this tragedy, I have asked the Gaden Phodrang Foundation of the Dalai Lama to make a donation towards the rescue and relief efforts," he added.

The earthquake, which struck on Monday, killed nearly 5,000 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria. It was centred in Turkiye's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks.