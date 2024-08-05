Dalit Man Held Captive, Beaten Up, Made to Drink Urine in MP's Narsinghpur; Two Held

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:04 IST, August 5th 2024

The incident took place in Barha village in Gadarwara tehsil on July 30, the official said quoting the FIR which was registered in SC/ST police station in the district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Dalit man beaten up, made to drink urine in MP; two held
Dalit man beaten up, made to drink urine in MP; two held | Image: Representative
