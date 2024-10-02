Published 18:20 IST, October 2nd 2024
Dalit Man Paraded Half-naked With Shoe Garland in MP Village for 'stalking' Woman; 2 Held
A Dalit man's face was blackened and he was paraded with a garland of shoes around his neck for allegedly stalking a woman in a village in Mandsaur district.
