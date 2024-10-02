sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Dalit Man Paraded Half-naked With Shoe Garland in MP Village for 'stalking' Woman; 2 Held

Published 18:20 IST, October 2nd 2024

Dalit Man Paraded Half-naked With Shoe Garland in MP Village for 'stalking' Woman; 2 Held

A Dalit man's face was blackened and he was paraded with a garland of shoes around his neck for allegedly stalking a woman in a village in Mandsaur district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Dalit Man Paraded Half-naked With Shoe Garland in Mp Village for 'stalking' Woman; 2 Held
Dalit Man Paraded Half-naked With Shoe Garland in Mp Village for 'stalking' Woman; 2 Held | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:20 IST, October 2nd 2024