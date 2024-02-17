Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 29th, 2021 at 21:17 IST

Dalit students made to queue up separately during mealtime, principal booked

Press Trust Of India
Amethi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) An FIR was registered against the principal of a government school here Wednesday for allegedly forming a separate queue of Dalit children while serving them midday meal.

The FIR was registered against Kusum Soni, Principal of primary school in Gaderi in Sangrampur area, under relevant sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act after the matter was reported to District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar.

When the matter came to his knowledge, he ordered a probe by Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA), who suspended the principal.

The DM had received a complaint against Soni for discriminating against kids on the basis of their caste during mealtime by making them stand in separate queues.

A detailed probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN   MGA MGA

Published September 29th, 2021 at 21:17 IST

