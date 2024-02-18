Advertisement

Viral: In Indian religion and culture, dance has long played a significant role. Because dancing combines melody, drama, shape, and line, it is considered one of the most esteemed forms of art. In Indian dancing, emphasis is placed on gestures, body positions, and head movements. But these days, a lot of dance videos are becoming well-known on social media. The primary elements are that the dance is visually striking, complemented the music well, and remained within the reach of inexperienced dancers. Recently, a girl is seen dancing to the popular song "Laung Da Lashkara" in a video that has gone incredibly viral on Instagram.

A girl's dance video to the hit song "Laung Da Lashkara" became viral on the internet, bringing back nostalgic memories from the early 2010s hit movie 'Patiala House'. Wearing a pair of hefty "jhumkas" and a sheer crimson kurta, the dancer's 'traditional' elegance lit up the dance floor. In addition to her cheerful movements, she won the title of "expression queen" because internet users thought her facial emotions were spot-on. A popular song from the movie "Patiala House" is 'Laung Da Lashkara'. The film, which starred the legendary pair of Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma, was released in 2011.

The user "Saanvi Patro" posted the video on the social media site Instagram. "Back with the balcony videos" was the caption for the post. The video quickly gained popularity on social media after being posted. While some praised and liked the girl's clothing, the majority of people praised her performance and gave her a nickname the "expression queen." After it was posted some time ago, the video received a ton of views, likes, and comments.