Bengaluru: There have been horrifyingly frequent occurrences on Indian highways that have claimed thousands of lives. India has a high rate of fatal traffic accidents, with old cars, badly maintained roads, careless driving, and breaking traffic laws being the main contributing factors. As usual, motorcycles are the primary mode of transportation involved in crashes caused by speeding and other traffic violations. A horrifying video of a biker performing a risky stunt on a highway went viral recently.

Two people who were doing bike stunts in the middle of traffic on Bangalore's busy streets attracted the attention of Bengaluru police and social media users. Social media users are furious after seeing a video of men doing a risky "wheelie." The video, which was posted by a user on X, has raised questions regarding the dangers of daring stunts on busy roadways. "Wheelie at Yelahanka caught on camera. Can we get the maniac's bike seized? This was on 25th Feb at 3:50pm," the caption of the photo states.

Wheelie at Yelahanka caught on camera. Can we get the maniac's bike seized? This was on 25th Feb at 3:50pm @yelahankatrfps @blrcitytraffic pic.twitter.com/OstJAN0JRu — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 27, 2024

In response to the footage, the Bengaluru police stated, "We will take action." Many social media users voiced worries about road safety issues in the comments area, expressing disapproval of the riders' activities.