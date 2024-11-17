Published 17:06 IST, November 17th 2024
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Resumes Toy Train Service After Four months of Service Shutdown
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) resumed its regular toy train services from New Jalpaiguri station to Darjeeling on Sunday after a long suspension.
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway resumes toy train services from New Jalpaiguri | Image: ANI
