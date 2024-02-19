‘Dark Days in West Bengal…’ Says Mithun Chakraborty On Arrest of Republic Bangla Journalist

Advertisement

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali region late Monday evening as a Republic Bangla journalist was arrested while reporting on incidents of violence and alleged state government inaction in Sandeshkhali. The arrest sparked tumultuous scenes, prompting widespread condemnation from across the country over the perceived assault on press freedom.

Support for Republic TV's fearless media coverage poured in from various quarters, with Union ministers and state leaders alike criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led administration's handling of the situation. The arrest of the journalist, who was striving to deliver honest and fearless coverage despite facing resistance from state police officials, drew sharp rebuke from veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who described the incident as "dark days of West Bengal."

Advertisement

In a statement, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty emphasized the gravity of the situation, calling on all parties to take a stand on the issue and unite against the assault on press freedom.

Advertisement

He lamented the apparent fear instilled in the authorities, leading to the assault on Republic TV's Bangla reporter.