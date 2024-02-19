Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

‘Dark Days in West Bengal…’ Says Mithun Chakraborty On Arrest of Republic Bangla Journalist

Mithun Chakraborty emphasized the gravity of the situation, calling on all parties to take a stand on the issue and unite against the assault on press.

Isha Bhandari
Mithun chakraborty
A file photo of Mithun chakraborty | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali region late Monday evening as a Republic Bangla journalist was arrested while reporting on incidents of violence and alleged state government inaction in Sandeshkhali. The arrest sparked tumultuous scenes, prompting widespread condemnation from across the country over the perceived assault on press freedom.

Support for Republic TV's fearless media coverage poured in from various quarters, with Union ministers and state leaders alike criticizing the Mamata Banerjee-led administration's handling of the situation. The arrest of the journalist, who was striving to deliver honest and fearless coverage despite facing resistance from state police officials, drew sharp rebuke from veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who described the incident as "dark days of West Bengal."

Advertisement

In a statement, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty emphasized the gravity of the situation, calling on all parties to take a stand on the issue and unite against the assault on press freedom. 

Advertisement

He lamented the apparent fear instilled in the authorities, leading to the assault on Republic TV's Bangla reporter.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

5 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

6 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

10 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  3. Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's First Wedding Photo Goes Viral

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, R Bangla Reporter Held

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videosan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo