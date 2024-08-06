Published 06:49 IST, August 6th 2024
Daughter Kills Mother with Help of Boyfriend in UP's Banda, Arrested
A woman and her boyfriend were arrested for killing her mother in Banda after being caught in a compromising position. A third suspect is still at large.
Mother Killed in Banda After Discovering Daughter and Boyfriend in Compromising Position, | Image: PTI representation
