×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 22:21 IST

Day After CEO Vows to Address Pilot Issues, Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again

While the Vistara flight cancellations continue, travel industry experts say the airfare on certain routes has gone up by 10 to 20 per cent.

Reported by: Digital Desk
vistara
20 Vistara flights were cancelled on Thursday. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A day after it was forced to cancel 26 flights, Vistara, on Thursday, cancelled another 20 flights as the company continues the process of addressing concerns raised by its pilots. According to sources and travel industry executives quoted in a PTI report, the cancellations also led to a spike in fares on some other routes. Sources quoted in the same report said that while the cancellations remained in double digits on Thursday, the situation was improving. Vistara, which operates 300 flights daily during its summer schedule, is now reportedly paring back its operations temporarily.  

In the meantime, two groups representing the pilots said that the problems being raised by Vistara pilots were not specific to them but rather indicated a host of systemic issues observed across Tata Group aviation entities.

Advertisement

In a detailed letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPI) and the Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG) urged the group to engage in a constructive dialogue with the pilot community.

Tata Group has four airline ventures — Air India, Air India Express, AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) and Vistara.

Advertisement

IPG represents Air India pilots operating the airlines' wide-body fleet while ICPA represents pilots operating the single-aisle aircraft.

Aviation regulator DGCA has asked the full-service carrier to submit a daily report on flight cancellations and delays.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, top management officials of Vistara held a virtual meeting with pilots and various issues, including pay revision and concerns over rostering, were discussed.

As a result of the flight cancellations, travel industry executives said fares have gone up on some routes.

Advertisement

Fares have gone up 10-20 per cent, depending on the routes where flights have been cancelled, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) President Jyoti Mayal said.

She also pointed out that airfares, in any case, have been on the higher side in the last few months compared to the same period last year.

Advertisement

A travel industry expert said airfares have gone up in the last few days and the increase is around 10-15 per cent.

The flight cancellations by Vistara also come at a time when there are capacity issues in the domestic aviation market, especially after Go First stopped flying last year, amid rising air traffic.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.  

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 22:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

3-2-1 workouts

3-2-1 Workout Trend

a few seconds ago
Ford

Ford delays electric SUV

a minute ago
Cricket Stadium

Cricket Stadium Trivia

5 minutes ago
GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha elections 2024

CPI leader annie raja

8 minutes ago
Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma's fielding

11 minutes ago
Alaska Airlines

Boeing pays $160 million

16 minutes ago
vistara

Vistara Cancels Flights

20 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal

Rafa pulls of Monte-Carlo

21 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio

Rahul Gandhi’s shares

27 minutes ago
congress

Congress' Candidates List

28 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing, Airbus near deal

33 minutes ago
Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

Skiers Capture Avalanche

33 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon with Crew director Rajesh A Krishnan

Kriti Shares Crew BTS

37 minutes ago
sreenidi deccan win in I League

Sreenidi's I-League hope

37 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

40 minutes ago
Uttarakhand Premier League

UPL franchise

43 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Woman Climbs Electric Pole After Husband Discovers Her Affair | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Miscreants Open Fire at Datia Toll Plaza in MP, 2 Drown in Bid to Escape

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Post-Mortem Conducted: Shocking Facts Emerge in Kolkata Murder Case

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo