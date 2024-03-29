The tax notice sent to the Congress party pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021. | Image:PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court rejected the Congress party's pleas against tax reassessment proceedings, the party was served a notice of Rs 1,700 crore by the Income Tax Department. The notice was served for the assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and included penalty and interest.

The development was confirmed by Congress leader Vivek Tankha.

Advertisement

#BREAKING | Month after Congress' bank accounts were frozen, fresh setback for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as I-T dept issues demand notice of Rs 1,700 crore



Tune in for the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwLVG8#LokSabhaElection2024 #Congress pic.twitter.com/p7Q1SbHLTQ — Republic (@republic)

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court rejected petitions by the Congress challenging the initiation of tax reassessment proceedings against it by tax authorities for a period of four years.

Advertisement

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said the pleas were dismissed in terms of its earlier decision refusing to interfere with the opening of re-assessment for another year.

The present matter pertains to the assessment years 2017 to 2021.