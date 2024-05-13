Advertisement

Jaipur: Panic erupted after at least four schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday, police said. Acting swiftly, police along with dog squads reached the schools after receiving the information.

Meanwhile, students and staff members have been evacuated. "Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," news agency PTI quoted Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph as saying.

The bomb threat prompted the officials to carry out searches in the school.

According to DCP East Jaipur Kavendra Sagar, "Threatening emails have been sent to some schools of the city including Maheshwari School (MPS International School). Currently, the bomb disposal squad is carrying out searches in the school."

The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.

Bomb Threats to Delhi Hospitals

This comes after two hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat on Sunday, prompting police personnel to carry out a thorough searches at the schools.

“An email was received at hospital regarding a bomb threat. Local police, BDT are at hospital checking. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” Deputy Commissioner of Police had told media.

On Sunday, Delhi airport also reportedly received a bomb threat triggering panic at the premises. As soon as the information was received the airport authorities shared the information with the security forces and called the local police and the bomb disposal squad at the airport. On information, immediately, the Delhi airport police and the CISF evacuated the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and shifted the people to a safe location.

Following the evacuation, an extensive search was initiated by the security personnel and the bomb disposal squad to check if anything suspicious was found inside the terminal building.

Sources confirmed that nothing suspicious was found by the security forces so far.

A Delhi Fire Service official stated that the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi received a bomb threat via a phone call at around 6.20 pm. Authorities said nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools

Last Monday, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR had received bomb threats via email, warning them of bombs on their premises.

According to media reports, around 100 schools in Delhi and NCR had received the bomb threat emails. Police had initiated search operations following the alerts.

Bomb Threat Issued to Bengaluru Hospitals

In another incident, bomb threats were issued to hospitals located in Bengaluru.

The hospitals include Narayana Health, Sagar Hospital, St Philomena, Samartha, JMJ and Vimalalayah.

