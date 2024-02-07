Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Days After Student Hangs to Death, Kota Hostel Seized for no 'Anti-Suicide' Devices in Fans

A 19-year-old UP student allegedly hung himself in Kota's Kanchan Residency on Jan 23. Now, the hostel has been seized for lacking anti-suicide devices.

Digital Desk
The district administration, last year, mandated the installation of anti-suicide devices in all hostels and PGs in Kota.
The district administration, last year, mandated the installation of anti-suicide devices in all hostels and PGs in Kota. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

KOTA, RAJASTHAN: Several days after a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh hung himself to death in his hotel room in Kota, the district administation made the decision to seize the building for lacking ‘anti-suicide devices’ in its ceiling fans. It may be recalled that initiate to install the fans came about last year in the face of several apparent student suicide cases in the city of Kota. The ‘anti-suicide’ devices essentially involve a spring being used to attach the fan to the ceiling, apparently making it impossible for the fan to be used for hanging as the spring will simply expand if it is weighed down with anything heavier than 20 kilos. 

The 19-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, who had been residing in Kota's Kanchan Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on January 23 by hanging himself from the ceiling fan. 

Advertisement

On Friday evening, Kota District Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami was quoted as saying that the hostel had been seized by the district administration as it lacked the anti-suicide devices and, as such, violated the guidelines that had been put in place for the safety of the students. 

ADM Brij Mohan Bairwa said the proprietor of the hostel Hisub Soni and caretaker of the hostel Raghunandan Sharma were strictly ordered to comply with the conditions mentioned in the court order.

Advertisement

Kanchan Residency has 32 rooms, 10 of them occupied by students while the rest are vacant, Goswami said, adding that the proprietor was directed to shift the 10 students to some other hostel by February 5.

Kota district authorities had ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans that foils suicide attempts.

Advertisement

So far, three student suicides have been reported in the coaching hub this year.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News14 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News22 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News38 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement