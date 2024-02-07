The district administration, last year, mandated the installation of anti-suicide devices in all hostels and PGs in Kota. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

KOTA, RAJASTHAN: Several days after a NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh hung himself to death in his hotel room in Kota, the district administation made the decision to seize the building for lacking ‘anti-suicide devices’ in its ceiling fans. It may be recalled that initiate to install the fans came about last year in the face of several apparent student suicide cases in the city of Kota. The ‘anti-suicide’ devices essentially involve a spring being used to attach the fan to the ceiling, apparently making it impossible for the fan to be used for hanging as the spring will simply expand if it is weighed down with anything heavier than 20 kilos.

The 19-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, who had been residing in Kota's Kanchan Residency in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on January 23 by hanging himself from the ceiling fan.

Advertisement

On Friday evening, Kota District Collector Dr Ravindra Goswami was quoted as saying that the hostel had been seized by the district administration as it lacked the anti-suicide devices and, as such, violated the guidelines that had been put in place for the safety of the students.

ADM Brij Mohan Bairwa said the proprietor of the hostel Hisub Soni and caretaker of the hostel Raghunandan Sharma were strictly ordered to comply with the conditions mentioned in the court order.

Advertisement

Kanchan Residency has 32 rooms, 10 of them occupied by students while the rest are vacant, Goswami said, adding that the proprietor was directed to shift the 10 students to some other hostel by February 5.

Kota district authorities had ordered hostels to install a spring device on ceiling fans that foils suicide attempts.

Advertisement

So far, three student suicides have been reported in the coaching hub this year.

With inputs from PTI.