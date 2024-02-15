Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated January 26th, 2023 at 16:31 IST

DCPCR to launch WhatsApp chatbot to help people register complaints

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights will launch a WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints.

Press Trust Of India
Chatbot
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights will launch a WhatsApp chatbot to interact with people and help them register their complaints.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will launch the chatbot on February 1.

An official said, "The chatbot will help citizens and the commission to interact in a more effective manner. Some of its cases include complaint registration, searching information and tracking complaint status.

"It will be used by the commission for nudge-based awareness communications to children, women and Anganwadi workers, etc." The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights is the apex statutory authority of Delhi government to protect, promote and monitor the implementation of rights and policies related to children such as education, immunisation, protection against abuse and nutrition. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2023 at 16:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

5 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

5 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

5 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

5 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

5 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

5 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

12 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

13 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

14 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

14 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

17 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Spring Festivals Celebrated Around The World

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Rupali Ganguly, Sayani Gupta At Saraswati Puja

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. DRDO's Tapas To Make Comeback?

    Defence4 hours ago

  4. Beauty Trend Alert! Satin Wraps, Pillowcases Are Your Hair's New Besties

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Maharashtra: Valentine’s Day in Nagpur Turns Bloodshed, 2 Killed

    India News4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo