×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 17:16 IST

DCW helps release over 20L GPF dues of retired Delhi govt teacher

DCW helps release over 20L GPF dues of retired Delhi govt teacher

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women has helped in the release Rs 20.59 lakh General Provident Fund dues of a retired government school teacher which had been pending from the past 10 years, officials said on Monday.

The complainant had approached the commission regarding non-payment of her GPF dues and retirement benefits for the past 10 years by school authorities, they said.

Advertisement

She had further informed that she had worked for over 30 years in different government schools across the capital and eventually retired in 2012 from a government school in Dallupura, officials said.

However, despite the passage of over 10 years, the complainant didn't receive her GPF dues and had been struggling to get it.

Advertisement

"Acting on the complaint, DCW member Promila Gupta met the retired government school teacher and thereafter, issued a notice to the Education Department of Delhi government for speedy redressal of the matter.

"Subsequently, action was taken by authorities and the commission was informed by the Education Department that an amount of Rs 20,59,881 has been disbursed to the retired teacher and the process of providing her retirement benefits has been initiated," a DCW official said.

Advertisement

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued summons to the Education Department in the matter for speedy disbursal of the complainant's retirement benefits.

"This is very unfortunate that a retired teacher, despite working hard for over 30 years, had to wait for 10 long years for getting her GPF dues which is her right.

Advertisement

"The Commission shall ensure that her other retirement benefits are also provided to her and fix responsibility for the delay. We have a zero tolerance policy towards harassment and shall be taking strong action in this matter," said Maliwal. PTI ABU GJS GJS TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

21 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai lose 3 wickets for 76 runs

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Services edge Mizoram to reach Santosh Trophy final

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. 'Dil Jeetne Aaya Hun': PM Modi in Srinagar | LIVE

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Standby For PM Modi's Address At Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Collegium System Should be Abolished: Harish Salve at Republic Summit 20

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo