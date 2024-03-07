Advertisement

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The Delhi Commission for Women has helped in the release Rs 20.59 lakh General Provident Fund dues of a retired government school teacher which had been pending from the past 10 years, officials said on Monday.

The complainant had approached the commission regarding non-payment of her GPF dues and retirement benefits for the past 10 years by school authorities, they said.

She had further informed that she had worked for over 30 years in different government schools across the capital and eventually retired in 2012 from a government school in Dallupura, officials said.

However, despite the passage of over 10 years, the complainant didn't receive her GPF dues and had been struggling to get it.

"Acting on the complaint, DCW member Promila Gupta met the retired government school teacher and thereafter, issued a notice to the Education Department of Delhi government for speedy redressal of the matter.

"Subsequently, action was taken by authorities and the commission was informed by the Education Department that an amount of Rs 20,59,881 has been disbursed to the retired teacher and the process of providing her retirement benefits has been initiated," a DCW official said.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued summons to the Education Department in the matter for speedy disbursal of the complainant's retirement benefits.

"This is very unfortunate that a retired teacher, despite working hard for over 30 years, had to wait for 10 long years for getting her GPF dues which is her right.

"The Commission shall ensure that her other retirement benefits are also provided to her and fix responsibility for the delay. We have a zero tolerance policy towards harassment and shall be taking strong action in this matter," said Maliwal. PTI ABU GJS GJS TDS TDS