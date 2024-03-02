Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST

DDA Demolishes Farmhouse of Ponty Chadha Spread Across 10 Acres In South Delhi

Delhi Development Authority demolished the Farmhouse of high profile liquor baron, Late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarp

DDA Demolishes Farmhouse of Ponty Chadha Spread Across 10 Acres In South Delhi
DDA Demolishes Farmhouse of Ponty Chadha Spread Across 10 Acres In South Delhi | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority demolished the Farmhouse of controversial liquor and real estate baron, Late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, worth about 400 crores, officials said on Saturday. 

Today, the exercise of demolition of the main building over the remaining land of the farmhouse is underway, the DDA officials added.

Advertisement

The high profile liquor baron Chadha and his brother Hardeep died in a shootout at their farmhouse in New Delhi in 2012. 

Officials revealed that two brothers had a meeting with each other around noon over property dispute. The meet between them started with no arguments but turned violent after fresh dispute, they said.

Advertisement

Hardeep opened fire on Ponty Chadha, following which Chadha's security guard shot Hardeep, said officials. 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

41 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

42 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

44 minutes ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

an hour ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

    World18 minutes ago

  2. Viral Dance: DJ Floor Turns Into Wrestling Ring, Netizens Taking Jibe

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. All About Phygital Invites, The New Trend Revolutionising Wedding Market

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  5. Operation Valentine Review: Varun Tej Lacks Gravitas Of An IAF Officer

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo