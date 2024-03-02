Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST
DDA Demolishes Farmhouse of Ponty Chadha Spread Across 10 Acres In South Delhi
Delhi Development Authority demolished the Farmhouse of high profile liquor baron, Late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarp
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority demolished the Farmhouse of controversial liquor and real estate baron, Late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, worth about 400 crores, officials said on Saturday.
Today, the exercise of demolition of the main building over the remaining land of the farmhouse is underway, the DDA officials added.
Advertisement
The high profile liquor baron Chadha and his brother Hardeep died in a shootout at their farmhouse in New Delhi in 2012.
Officials revealed that two brothers had a meeting with each other around noon over property dispute. The meet between them started with no arguments but turned violent after fresh dispute, they said.
Advertisement
Hardeep opened fire on Ponty Chadha, following which Chadha's security guard shot Hardeep, said officials.
Advertisement
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:52 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.