DDA Demolishes Farmhouse of Ponty Chadha Spread Across 10 Acres In South Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority demolished the Farmhouse of controversial liquor and real estate baron, Late Ponty Chadha alias Gurdeep Singh, spread over about 10 acres in Chhatarpur, South Delhi, worth about 400 crores, officials said on Saturday.

Today, the exercise of demolition of the main building over the remaining land of the farmhouse is underway, the DDA officials added.

The high profile liquor baron Chadha and his brother Hardeep died in a shootout at their farmhouse in New Delhi in 2012.

Officials revealed that two brothers had a meeting with each other around noon over property dispute. The meet between them started with no arguments but turned violent after fresh dispute, they said.

Hardeep opened fire on Ponty Chadha, following which Chadha's security guard shot Hardeep, said officials.