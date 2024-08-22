Published 22:05 IST, August 22nd 2024
DDA Remains In Denial Mode: Delhi HC Slams Authority After Two Killed Due To Falling In Open Drain
The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the DDA over the death of a mother-son duo who fell into a waterlogged open drain here last month, as it noted that o
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi HC pulls up DDA after mother-son duo killed due to falling in open drain | Image: PTI
