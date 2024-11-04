sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Srinagar Grenade Attack | Adityanath Death Threat | India vs Canada | US Elections | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Death of 10 Elephants: 2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended for Lapses

Published 00:03 IST, November 4th 2024

Death of 10 Elephants: 2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended for Lapses

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suspended two senior officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after a high-level team that probed the death of 10 elephants inside the park submitted its report.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
high level team did not find any conspiracy in case of death of elephants in bandhavgarh
Death of 10 Elephants: 2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended for Lapses | Image: AP
Advertisement

00:03 IST, November 4th 2024