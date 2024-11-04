Published 00:03 IST, November 4th 2024
Death of 10 Elephants: 2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended for Lapses
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday suspended two senior officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after a high-level team that probed the death of 10 elephants inside the park submitted its report.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Death of 10 Elephants: 2 Bandhavgarh Reserve Officials Suspended for Lapses | Image: AP
