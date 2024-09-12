sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:34 IST, September 12th 2024

Death of 6 Fishing Labourers: Dengue, Cholera Cases Rising at Goa Jetty, Says Minister

Vishwajit Rane said there has been a rise in cases of dengue and cholera at a jetty in Cutbona village, where six fish workers died of dehydration.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Awareness campaigns have also been organised for the fish workers community.
Awareness campaigns have also been organised for the fish workers community. | Image: ANI /Rep Image
13:34 IST, September 12th 2024