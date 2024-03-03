English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 06:52 IST

28-Year-Old Maharashtra Man Arrested For Issuing Death Threat to Deputy CM D Fadnavis, Probe On

Kinchak Radhakrishna Navle, who is a farmer, hails from Beed and had made death threats to the deputy Chief Minister while giving an interview.

Devendra Fadnavis
File photo of Devendra Fadnavis. | Image:PTI
Satara: The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man from Satara for allegedly issuing a 'death threat' to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The man identified as Kinchak Radhakrishna Navle, who is a farmer, hails from Beed and had given an interview on a YouTube channel during which he used objectionable language and made death threats to the deputy Chief Minister.

A Santacruz police station official said that earlier this week, on Thursday, Yogesh Sawant from Raigad district was held from Panvel for allegedly sharing Navle's interview on social media platforms.

The case was filed on the complaint of activist Akshay Panvelkar, the police official added.

Currently, Navle and Sawant have been remanded in police custody and an investigation is underway to find out why they two acted in this manner.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 06:52 IST

