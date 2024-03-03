Advertisement

Satara: The Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man from Satara for allegedly issuing a 'death threat' to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The man identified as Kinchak Radhakrishna Navle, who is a farmer, hails from Beed and had given an interview on a YouTube channel during which he used objectionable language and made death threats to the deputy Chief Minister.

A Santacruz police station official said that earlier this week, on Thursday, Yogesh Sawant from Raigad district was held from Panvel for allegedly sharing Navle's interview on social media platforms.

The case was filed on the complaint of activist Akshay Panvelkar, the police official added.

Currently, Navle and Sawant have been remanded in police custody and an investigation is underway to find out why they two acted in this manner.

(With PTI inputs)

