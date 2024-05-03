Advertisement

New Delhi: As summer is approaching, Indians are planning to travel to Schengen countries for vacations. However, while some would enjoy their holidays, some would see high rates and refusals being the bump in their enjoyment. A similar incident caught attention after a man Rs 3.5 lakh in flight and hotel bookings after his Schengen visa was declined without a strong reason.

The individual identified as Mayank Sharma is from Delhi, in a series of posts on social media platform X explained that he wanted a Schengen visa for his one-week trip to Greece, as per media reports.

His post read, "I also lost 3.5 Lacs in hotel booking and flight tickets to #Greece."

This came as a disappointment because Mayank was confident that getting the visa would be easy given him being the head of Unsecured Business Loans for Unity Small Finance Bank with a seven-figure income.

The refusal came 2 days after he was scheduled to fly out for the trip.

"#visa refusal came 2 days after flight date. Have decided not to travel to Europe in foreseeable future," the post read further.

Replying to the post, a netizen asked what was the 'reason' for rejection by Greece embassy to which Mayank said, "Letter was in standard format which said that they're not sure if I'll come back, whereas I am working as Business Head@Unity SFB with SA balance in 7 figures. Honestly I am shocked and still not able to digest that there's a corner in world out of my reach."

Furthermore, a netizen said, "Somehow the US Visa is easier to get. US Visa opens the doors to North+ South America and there's a lot to explore there."

While recalling a similar instance, one netizen said, " A friend of mine got university recommendation, referrals for a workshop, campaign in a prestigious university - she was still refused. Same reason."