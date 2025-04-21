'Deep Believer and Traditionalist': Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar paid tribute to Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88, calling him a religious figure who stood out for his values and vision.

In a heartfelt message, Gurudev described Pope Francis as “a deep believer and a traditionalist with a difference.” He said the Pope followed the teachings and traditions of the Church but was also open to change when it was needed. According to Gurudev, this made Pope Francis unique as he balanced tradition with progressive ideas.

“He was pro-reform and a passionate advocate of interfaith dialogue, said Gurudev. Gurudev also appreciated the Pope’s efforts to make the Church more inclusive and understanding of other faiths. He noted that Pope Francis believed in bringing people of different religions together.

Highlighting the Pope's social and environmental concerns, Gurudev said, “His concern for the environment and efforts against human trafficking are noteworthy. His call for greater understanding will continue to inspire his followers.” He praised the Pope’s commitment to saving the planet and standing up for human rights. Gurudev said the Pope’s work in these areas showed his compassion and deep understanding of the problems faced by society.

Recalling a special connection, Gurudev mentioned that Pope Francis had once sent his emissary with a warm message to the Art of Living Foundation during the World Culture Festival held in Delhi and Washington, D.C.

Gurudev concluded by saying that Pope Francis’s life and values will continue to inspire millions around the world, especially those working for peace, dialogue, and justice.