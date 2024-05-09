Advertisement

In a bid to enhance user experience and diversify its services, Zomato, led by CEO Deepinder Goyal, has unveiled two innovative features: "Photo Cakes" and India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure.

The "Photo Cakes" feature, introduced by Goyal, allows users to personalize cakes with custom photos, delivering them within a swift half-hour timeframe. This unique offering was put to the test by Goyal himself, who ordered a cake to commemorate a decade of service by one of Zomato's esteemed employees. Sharing the delightful moment on X (formerly Twitter), Goyal showcased a cake adorned with the employee's photo, celebrating her milestone within the company. Speaking about the new feature, Goyal emphasized its simplicity, stating, "All that a user has to do to get a cake with a custom photo is upload the photo while placing the order on the app." Currently available exclusively in select regions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), Goyal assured that the feature would soon be rolled out to other cities.

A more light hearted update for today – we just launched Photo Cakes on @zomato – now you can upload your picture and get a customized cake delivered in about 30 minutes.



Tested the feature myself to congratulate Aashna on completing 10 yrs at @zomato. She joined Zomato a few… pic.twitter.com/wmgb5gO7bA — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal)

Simultaneously, Zomato unveiled another groundbreaking initiative — India's first crowd-supported weather infrastructure. This proprietary network boasts over 650 on-ground weather stations, marking a significant milestone in the nation's technological landscape. Goyal, in his announcement, highlighted the project's magnitude, touting it as the largest private infrastructure of its kind in India. This ambitious endeavor reflects Zomato's commitment to innovation and its dedication to enhancing the lives of its users.

These developments follow closely on the heels of Zomato's recent introduction of its "large order fleet," designed to streamline the handling of sizable orders for parties, gatherings, and events. Notably, this fleet will comprise entirely of electric vehicles (EVs), aligning with Zomato's sustainability initiatives. Goyal emphasized the company's commitment to eco-friendly practices, stating, "The feature will see an 'all electric fleet'," underscoring Zomato's proactive approach towards environmental stewardship.

