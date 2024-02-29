English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Dehradun: 6, Including 5-Year-Old Boy, Killed as Car Plunges Into Gorge

The accident that proved fatal for all but one of the car's passengers took place after the vehicle collided with a rock and the veered off into a deep gorge.

Digital Desk
Six people died when a car fell into a deep gorge in Dehradun.
Six people died when a car fell into a deep gorge in Dehradun. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Dehradun: Six people travelling from Pandranu in Himachal Pradesh to Dasaun village in Uttarakhand died when the car they were riding in hit a rock and veered off into a deep gorge. Barring one, all of the car's passengers, including a couple and their five-year-old son, died in the accident with the one survivor being sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel with the help of locals pulled out the bodies from the deep gorge. The accident occurred near Hanasyu village, Tyuni Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Raviyan said.

Those killed in the accident were identified as Sanju (35), Suraj (35), his wife Sheetal (25), their son Yash (5), Sanjana (21) and Divyansh (10), Raviyan said.

Jeet Bahadur (36), who was injured in the accident, was sent to PHC, Tyuni for treatment, the SHO added.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

