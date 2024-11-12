Published 18:13 IST, November 12th 2024
Dehradun: 6 Students Killed, 1 Injured as Car Crashes into Truck
Six students were killed and another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck here in the early hours of Tuesday.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
6 students killed, 1 injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:13 IST, November 12th 2024