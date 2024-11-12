sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nirmala Sitharaman | India Economic Summit | Khalistani Extremism | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |

Published 18:13 IST, November 12th 2024

Dehradun: 6 Students Killed, 1 Injured as Car Crashes into Truck

Six students were killed and another was seriously injured when their car collided with a truck here in the early hours of Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Car rams into an electric bus in Delhi's Moti Nagar, driver injured.
6 students killed, 1 injured as car crashes into truck in Dehradun | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:13 IST, November 12th 2024