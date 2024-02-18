English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Good News! Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express to Run on Wednesdays: Reports

This expansion of service on Wednesdays will likely benefit many travellers and businesses along the route.

Digital Desk
Vande Bharat Express adds Wednesdays to its schedule for Dehradun-New Delhi route
Vande Bharat Express adds Wednesdays to its schedule for Dehradun-New Delhi route | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to New Delhi will now also run on Wednesdays, in addition to its regular schedule. This change, as per reports, was made because there was a lot of demand for it, especially from traders who were finding it difficult to manage their business trips without the train service on Wednesdays. 

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kalpana Saini stated, "I proposed this demand, and the ministry approved it. Currently, the Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat train doesn't operate one day a week. By adding Wednesdays to its schedule, it can be stopped on any other day of the week. The specific day for the train's non-operation instead of Wednesday hasn't been disclosed yet." Additionally, passenger train operations had stopped in Laksar, Haridwar, during the pandemic. However, there are talks of resuming these services soon, reports added. 

For those interested in the timing of the Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express: 

  • The train departs from Dehradun at 7:00 am and reaches Delhi at 11:45 am. 
  • Departing from Delhi at 5:50 pm, it arrives in Dehradun at 10:35 pm. 

About Dehradun-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express

  • The service began on May 29, 2023, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging it off on May 25. As per available data, the train covers a 302-kilometre distance in 4 hours and 45 minutes. 
  • It stops at five stations: Haridwar, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut City railway stations. 

 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

