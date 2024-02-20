Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Delhi's Shankar Vihar area. The boy, a class 10 student a the Army Public School in Shankar Vihar, had allegedly hung himself with a ‘chunni’ as he had been refused an admit card for an exam. This claim, however, has not been verfied by the local police and no suicide note was found explaining why the boy had taken such a drastic step.

The boy's father is a head constable in the Army and his mother is a homemaker.

As per a PTI report, sources from the boy's school have refused this allegation. Presently, the police is looking to verify the admit card claim though no complaint has, thus far, been filed by the boy's parents. In the meantime, the 16-year-old boy's body has been handed back to his parents.