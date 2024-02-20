Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Boy Hangs Self in Shankar Vihar, Cause Unknown

Though it has been alleged that the class 10 student from Delhi had hung himself due to being denied an exam admit card, this claim has not been verified.

Digital Desk
A 16-year-old boy hung himself to death in Delhi's Shankar Vihar.
A 16-year-old boy hung himself to death in Delhi's Shankar Vihar. | Image:PTI/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Delhi's Shankar Vihar area. The boy, a class 10 student a the Army Public School in Shankar Vihar, had allegedly hung himself with a ‘chunni’ as he had been refused an admit card for an exam. This claim, however, has not been verfied by the local police and no suicide note was found explaining why the boy had taken such a drastic step.

The boy's father is a head constable in the Army and his mother is a homemaker. 

Advertisement

As per a PTI report, sources from the boy's school have refused this allegation. Presently, the police is looking to verify the admit card claim though no complaint has, thus far, been filed by the boy's parents. In the meantime, the 16-year-old boy's body has been handed back to his parents. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 23:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

39 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

40 minutes ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

40 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

41 minutes ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

42 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

an hour ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

an hour ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

an hour ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

an hour ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

an hour ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

2 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka-Virat Welcome Baby Boy Akaay- Alia, Ranveer, Rakul React

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. WB: Dressed as Patients, Assailants Hammer Doctor And Wife To Death

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. Mamata Took Revenge For Confronting Nephew: Suvendu on Santu's Arrest

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Lewis Hamilton desires to end Mercedes stint on a high

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  5. Ashiq Nengroo Declared Proclaimed Offender and Individual Terrorist

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo