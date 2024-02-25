A toddler was mauled to death by a pack of dogs in Delhi. | Image: X/ Representative

NEW DELHI: A two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a stray pack of dogs on Saturday outside her house in the Dhobi Ghat area of Delhi's Tughlaq Lane. As per police sources quoted in a PTI report, the child was sitting outside her home at 18:00 when four to five dogs attacked her and dragged her for 100-150 metres before mauling her to death. Following an autopsy, the girl's body was handed over to her family and a full investigation is underway.

A senior New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official told PTI, "It is a very sad and unfortunate incident. A team of veterinarians visited the spot and it was found that the dogs in the area are vaccinated and sterilised. The police inquiry will make things clearer."

Family demands action

While the investigation is being carried out, the girl's family has demanded action against some people that they claim have been feeding the stray dogs near the locality.

Ravi, the victim's uncle, claimed that this was not the first stray dog attack in the area, with the same dogs allegedly attacking children, cats and chickens in previous instances.

"We are poor people. When we tried to stop those who feed the dogs, they threatened us with a police complaint," he alleged.

The locals also complained about these people to the police but they took no action, Ravi claimed.

A senior police officer said, "A police team and forensic experts were sent to the spot after we received information about the incident. The girl was rushed to a hospital where she died during treatment. Further investigation has begun."

Recurring tragedy

The alleged incident is the latest in a string of dog attacks in Delhi since the turn of the year.

On January 29, a seven-year-old girl suffered more than 15 injuries after allegedly being attacked by her neighbour's American Bully while playing outside with her friends in Rohini's Sector-25 area.

In another incident on January 22, a two-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by a pet dog in northeast Delhi's Vishwas Nagar.

A day before that, a seven-year-old boy was injured in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area after allegedly being attacked by a Pitbull.

In the Shahbad Dairy area, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by another American Bully when she was playing near her home.

In another incident, a Pitbull allegedly snatched an 18-month-old child from her grandfather's lap and mauled her in Burari's Uttarakhand Colony.

With inputs from PTI.