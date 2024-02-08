Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking incident has come to light from the National Capital Delhi that can send shivers down the spine. In the Badarpur area of Delhi, five individuals, including three juveniles, have brutally stabbed a 22-year-old youth on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav (22), a resident of Gautampuri, Phase II. A video of the incident has also been doing rounds on the social media. In the viral clip, the accused can be seen dragging Gaurav, who was lying in an unconscious state.

"A police team was patrolling in the area of Gautampuri near Meet Chowk, when they noticed that three persons were dragging a man who was unconscious and badly injured," a leading news portal quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

