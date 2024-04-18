Advertisement

New Delhi: Three minor boys in Northwest Delhi’s KN Katju Marg police station area on Wednesday drowned in River Yamuna, while bathing in the river. The incident took place at around 3.20 pm on April 17, while the three friends had gone to Munak canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant to take a bath. On information, the local police along with the team of boat club and deep-divers rushed to the spot and a search operation was carried out.

According to the police source, the dead bodies of all the three deceased have been retrieved from the river and have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. A case has been registered by the police under relevant sections and a probe has been initiated.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) confirmed the report saying that information regarding the incident was received by the police on April 17 at around 3.20 pm.

The DCP said, “A PCR call was received at KN Katju Marg police station regarding the drowning of 3 boys in Munak canal near Haiderpur water treatment plant. The local police team immediately reached the spot. The teams of the Fire Brigade and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also reached the spot.”

Advertisement

“A rescue operation was carried out and bodies of three unresponsive boys were recovered from the canal. Immediately, the unconscious boys were taken to Dr Baba Sahed Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital in Rohini where they were declared dead by the doctors,” the police official confirmed.

Later the dead bodies of the deceased were preserved in the mortuary of the hospital for the post mortem.

Advertisement

During a preliminary inquiry of the police, the trio were found to be minors and all residents of Bhalswa Dairy area, who claimed to have gone to the canal to take a bath.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

