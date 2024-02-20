Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Delhi: 4 Minor Boys Drown in River Yamuna, 3 Bodies Retrieved

Four minor boys in Delhi on Tuesday drowned in River Yamuna, while they apparently went to the river to take a bath.

Abhishek Tiwari
Four minor boys drowned in river Yamuna in Delhi
Four minor boys reportedly drowned in river Yamuna in Delhi | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Four minor boys in Delhi on Tuesday drowned in River Yamuna, while they apparently went to the river to take a bath. The incident took place at the bank of Yamuna river under Burari police station in North Delhi. On information, a team of Delhi police rushed to the spot and with help of deep divers of the boat club, managed to retrieve the bodies of the three deceased minor boys. Efforts are being made to search for the fourth drowned boy, says the police.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi), Manoj Kumar Meena said, “A PCR Call was received today at Burari police station regarding the drowning of the individuals in the Yamuna River. In response, the staff from the police station immediately reached the Yamuna Bank at Thokar No. 8, Chauhan Patti, Loni, UP.”

Advertisement

Search for the fourth drowned boy is underway

“Upon arrival, it was informed that four boys had drowned in the Yamuna, comprising two boys of the age 17-year, while the other two were of the age 16-year and 15-year-old,” DCP Meena stated.

Advertisement

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that all individuals were residents of Rampark, Loni, Ghaziabad, and were enrolled in the 10th class at Government Boys School Khajuri, Jyoti Vidya Niketan located in Rampark and Tukmirpur Government Boys School in Loni.

It was stated that the four boys were friends and lived in the same colony in Loni.

Advertisement

Further during local inquiries, it was revealed that the four boys left their homes around 11 am on Tuesday. However, when they did not return, their parents initiated a search and reached the Yamuna riverbank, where their clothes were discovered.

“Subsequently, the DM East Rescue Boat Club Team and three fire tenders were summoned to the spot. The Rescue Boat team located three bodies, but one remains to be still located. The search is still in progress,” the DCP of North Delhi added.

Advertisement

As per the police official, the three recovered bodies have been transferred to the mortuary Sabzi Mandi.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, and legal action is being taken.
 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

39 minutes ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

40 minutes ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

41 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

41 minutes ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

42 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

an hour ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

an hour ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

an hour ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

an hour ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

an hour ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

an hour ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

2 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anushka-Virat Welcome Baby Boy Akaay- Alia, Ranveer, Rakul React

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. WB: Dressed as Patients, Assailants Hammer Doctor And Wife To Death

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Mamata Took Revenge For Confronting Nephew: Suvendu on Santu's Arrest

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Lewis Hamilton desires to end Mercedes stint on a high

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  5. Ashiq Nengroo Declared Proclaimed Offender and Individual Terrorist

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo