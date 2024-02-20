Advertisement

New Delhi: Four minor boys in Delhi on Tuesday drowned in River Yamuna, while they apparently went to the river to take a bath. The incident took place at the bank of Yamuna river under Burari police station in North Delhi. On information, a team of Delhi police rushed to the spot and with help of deep divers of the boat club, managed to retrieve the bodies of the three deceased minor boys. Efforts are being made to search for the fourth drowned boy, says the police.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Delhi), Manoj Kumar Meena said, “A PCR Call was received today at Burari police station regarding the drowning of the individuals in the Yamuna River. In response, the staff from the police station immediately reached the Yamuna Bank at Thokar No. 8, Chauhan Patti, Loni, UP.”

Search for the fourth drowned boy is underway

“Upon arrival, it was informed that four boys had drowned in the Yamuna, comprising two boys of the age 17-year, while the other two were of the age 16-year and 15-year-old,” DCP Meena stated.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that all individuals were residents of Rampark, Loni, Ghaziabad, and were enrolled in the 10th class at Government Boys School Khajuri, Jyoti Vidya Niketan located in Rampark and Tukmirpur Government Boys School in Loni.

It was stated that the four boys were friends and lived in the same colony in Loni.

Further during local inquiries, it was revealed that the four boys left their homes around 11 am on Tuesday. However, when they did not return, their parents initiated a search and reached the Yamuna riverbank, where their clothes were discovered.

“Subsequently, the DM East Rescue Boat Club Team and three fire tenders were summoned to the spot. The Rescue Boat team located three bodies, but one remains to be still located. The search is still in progress,” the DCP of North Delhi added.

As per the police official, the three recovered bodies have been transferred to the mortuary Sabzi Mandi.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, and legal action is being taken.

