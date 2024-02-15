English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 9th, 2022 at 10:23 IST

Delhi: 6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at factory

Delhi: 6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at factory

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Six fire-fighters were among nine people who were injured while trying to douse a blaze at an electrical components manufacturing factory in the Anand Parbat area here on Saturday morning, officials said.

It is suspected that the fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded around 5:15 am, they said.

Advertisement

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by around 7:05 am, the officials said.

Six fire department personnel, a policeman, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official and a local were injured, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. PTI NIT ANB ANB

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2022 at 10:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

13 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

13 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

14 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit, Jadeja rescue India

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Widespread Fear In Sandeshkhali, Reveals NCW Probe Report

    India News6 minutes ago

  3. Poacher Trailer Shows The Largest Ivory Poaching Ring In Indian History

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Countries Where You Can Drive Using An Indian Driving License

    Travel8 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo